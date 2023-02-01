BRSM
BRSM obtained his PhD in total synthesis in the UK, completing several brightly coloured natural products. After a postdoctoral stint at an Ivy League school, he remained in the US, where he now works as a process chemist at a major pharmaceutical company.
- Opinion
(–)-Quinine
Stop counting steps and move on to some one-pot reactions
- Opinion
(–)-Tetrodotoxin
Choosing an efficient route to a classic target
- Opinion
Bastimolide B
Fewer steps with boron chemistry
- Opinion
(+)-Quassin
A rare modern-day sighting of a quinone intermediate
- Opinion
(+)-Njaoamine I
Ringing in the advantages of alkyne methathesis
- Opinion
(–)-Norzoanthamine
A synthesis combining radical methods old and new
- Opinion
Euonyminol
Overcoming the challenges of working with highly polar molecules
- Opinion
(+)-Vancomycin aglycon
Optimising for efficiency deserves credit too
- Opinion
(–)-Curvulamine
Working through the Pains of pyrrole
- Opinion
(±)-Rhabdastrellic acid A
A triterpene that looks innocuous until it reveals the highly strained conformation of its rings
- Opinion
(+)-Microladallene B
A weird structure is enough to spark chemists’ interest, even without any obvious use
- Opinion
Jorunnamycin A
Sometimes synthetic ingenuity can trump nature
- Opinion
(−)-Gelsemoxonine
Harnessing the power of the nitro group
- Opinion
Hosieine A
In defence of name calling
- Opinion
(–)-Callyspongiolide
Ringing the changes with some unconventional chemistry
- Opinion
(‒)-Pavidolide B
An innovative approach to making five-membered carbon rings makes for a strikingly short synthesis
- Opinion
(+)-Pleuromutilin
Total synthesis is sometimes the only way to explore the chemical space around a natural product
- Opinion
(+)-Zincophorin methyl ester
New and old reactions combine for an elegant and concise synthesis
- Opinion
Thapsigargin
A complex synthesis is always more impressive when conducted on gram scale