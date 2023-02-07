Ellis Crawford
I’ve been an editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry since 2018 and before joining I completed a degree in medicinal chemistry, a PhD and postdoc in computational chemistry and taught secondary school science.
My love of research and reading about new ideas and discoveries is why I was drawn away from the classroom and to scientific publishing.
My personal interests include obscure music that none of my colleagues have heard of, hard sci-fi novels, long cardigans and hoping that Ross County score more goals than they let in.
AlphaFold works with other AI tools to go from target to hit molecule in 30 days
End-to-end AI drug discovery process predicts potential inhibitors for a protein implicated in liver cancer
What makes an ionic liquid viscous?
Elegant experimental work reveals that the runniness of ionic liquids is governed by a delicate balance between two phenomena
AI enantioselectivity predictor set to power computational catalyst screening
Workflow involves mapping a reaction representation onto the activation energy of the stereocontrolling step
Elusive formyloxyl radical hints at unique, and more sustainable, chemical transformations
An electrocatalytic route for forming the formyloxyl radical in situ enables researchers to probe its unexpected chemistry
Aluminium–nitrogen batteries offer alternative ammonia synthesis
Battery simultaneously stores energy and harnesses nitrogen to produce aluminium nitride
Algorithm tracks down buried treasure among existing compounds
Tool tested by picking photoactive molecules out of a pharma database
Catalytic resonance theory poised to tackle industry’s selectivity issues
Breaking the Sabatier limit central to unconventional approach for optimising reactions
Fungal enzyme given catalytic role inside lithium–air battery
Metalloenzyme changes its structure in harmony with the pH of the battery, promoting oxygen reduction and evolution as required
Machine learning predicts electron densities with DFT accuracy
Non-covalent interactions and electron densities can be explored quickly without the need for expensive and time-consuming quantum chemical calculations
Retrosynthetic algorithm broadened to design similar, but different, molecules
Chematica can now design efficient syntheses for large compound libraries
Bacterial lasso gets to the heart of stem cell retention problem
A sticky bacterial protein on the surface of stem cells increases homing and retention on damaged heart tissue
Switching to sulfur stops deadly bacteria growth
Modified sugar prevents growth of Clostridium difficile while retaining useful properties