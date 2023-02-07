Ellis Crawford

I’ve been an editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry since 2018 and before joining I completed a degree in medicinal chemistry, a PhD and postdoc in computational chemistry and taught secondary school science.

My love of research and reading about new ideas and discoveries is why I was drawn away from the classroom and to scientific publishing.

My personal interests include obscure music that none of my colleagues have heard of, hard sci-fi novels, long cardigans and hoping that Ross County score more goals than they let in.