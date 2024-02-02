UK-based researchers have fine-tuned GPT-3 to predict the electronic and functional properties of organic molecules.
GPT-3 can recognise Smiles – Simplified Molecular Input Line Entry System – a notation that represents chemical structures as a text string, but typically returns a broad and non-expert description. For example, GPT-3 would describe the benzene Smiles string as an aromatic compound with a ring structure but cannot provide deeper insight into molecular properties.
The team, led by Andrew Cooper at the University of Liverpool, alongside Linjiang Chen of the University of Birmingham, used a dataset containing 48,182 organic molecules extracted from the Cambridge Structural Database (CSD) and details on the molecules’ synthetic routes, solid state stability and electronic properties. They fine-tuned GPT-3 with the CSD data, then trained the model to predict and classify HOMO and LUMO values of organic semiconductors when given a Smiles string, greatly increasing the utility of queries.
By removing atoms and functional groups from the input Smiles string, the team demonstrated the resilience of the fine-tuned GPT-3 model towards incomplete data. Despite this missing data, properties predictions remained accurate and could correctly identify the intended Smiles. The ability of GPT-3 to predict the properties of unknowns was also shown by removing all molecules containing a tetracene fragment in both training and fine-tuning and then successfully returning the properties of these missing species.
Though GPT-3 remains resource intensive, this study highlights the potential of large language models for future integration with computational workflows as large language models become cheaper and more efficient.
References
Z Xie et al, Chem. Sci., 2024, 15, 500 (DOI: 10.1039/d3sc04610a)
