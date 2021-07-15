Gege Li
After a master's in science communication, I have been keen to explore different ways of reaching and engaging audiences with science, especially through writing and journalism. Chemistry not only underlies my background in biochemistry but also exciting research and discoveries, and it’s rewarding to get the chance to produce stories and content in these areas. As a freelance science writer, I want to inspire people to think differently (and positively) about science.
- gegeli.co.uk
Book club – Science in Black and White by Alondra Oubré
Exposing racially biased research by delving into the nature versus nurture debate
Billion Dollar Burger: Inside Big Tech’s Race for the Future of Food
A perceptive account of what might be the the food industry’s next big thing: lab-grown meat
Harnessing plants and microbes to tackle environmental pollution
Eucharia Nwaichi is using biochemistry to clean up one of the most polluted places on Earth
Melarsoprol
Cases of sleeping sickness – human African trypanosomiasis – are in decline, dropping 86% in Africa between 2000 and 2014. Gege Li explores the role that this toxic, arsenic-based medication has to play.
Self-illuminating nanoparticles shine a light on cancer
Tumours trigger luminescence for imaging, then production of singlet oxygen to kill cancer cells
First oral antibiotic booster for four decades could tackle drug resistance
Sulfate-masking strategy makes bacterial enzyme inhibitor an easy pill to swallow
New peptide destroys Zika virus in brain for first time
Engineered molecule ruptures virus particles to tackle infection
Nobel laureates warn of dangers of hard Brexit to science
Failure to reach a deal could threaten funding and international partnerships
Alarm raised over microplastics in human faeces in first of its kind study
Nine different types of microplastic found in samples across the world could pose health risk
Europe to invest €100 million to boost bioeconomy
New strategy aims to improves sustainability and add 1 million jobs over 20 years
Nanopore sensors make breakthrough in monitoring health and disease
Biosensor simultaneously measures metabolite biomarkers in bodily fluids
Beautiful science of small world showcased in video competition
Zebrafish nervous system development and trippy soap patterns wow judges
Anatoxin-a
The compound formerly known by the no-nonsense name 'very fast death factor'
US military wants AI to discover new molecules for it
Defence research agency launches project to optimise unknown molecule discovery to protect against threats
Anti-icing hairs bounce water droplets
Superhydrophobic magnetic array halts ice formation on surfaces
MacArthur ‘genius’ fellowships recognise biophysicist and analytical chemist
Foundation awards ‘no strings’ grants for cellular compartmentalisation and cancer surgery research
Nanoparticles offer extensive new cure for snakebites
Treatment neutralises venom, reducing tissue damage
What is 'checkpoint therapy' and why did it win the medicine Nobel prize?
James Allison and Tasuku Honjo released the ‘brakes’ on our immune system to combat cancer
How Nasa has contributed to chemistry
A look at six decades of science from the US space agency
Instinct goes up against number-crunching for Nobel prize predictions
Chemistry predictions include inventor of the lithium–ion battery and metal–organic framework pioneers – as well as some less well known discoveries