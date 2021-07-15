Gege Li

Gege Li

After a master's in science communication, I have been keen to explore different ways of reaching and engaging audiences with science, especially through writing and journalism. Chemistry not only underlies my background in biochemistry but also exciting research and discoveries, and it’s rewarding to get the chance to produce stories and content in these areas. As a freelance science writer, I want to inspire people to think differently (and positively) about science.

Contact info

Website:
gegeli.co.uk

