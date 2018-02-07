Lars Öhrström

Lars Öhrström is a Swedish chemist and chemical engineer who has also worked in France, Botswana, Switzerland, and the US.

Educated at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm he is currently professor of inorganic chemistry at Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg and head of the Chemical Engineering programme. He conducts research on Metal-Organic Frameworks and the use of network topology analysis in solid-state chemistry. He also nurtures an interest in the role of chemistry in history, art, literature and film and his popular science book The Last Alchemist in Paris (OUP, 2013) has been translated into several languages.