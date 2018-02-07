Lars Öhrström
Lars Öhrström is a Swedish chemist and chemical engineer who has also worked in France, Botswana, Switzerland, and the US.
Educated at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm he is currently professor of inorganic chemistry at Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg and head of the Chemical Engineering programme. He conducts research on Metal-Organic Frameworks and the use of network topology analysis in solid-state chemistry. He also nurtures an interest in the role of chemistry in history, art, literature and film and his popular science book The Last Alchemist in Paris (OUP, 2013) has been translated into several languages.
- Opinion
Leif Tronstad: the heavy water hero
The chemist who ended Nazi attempts to make an atomic bomb
- Podcast
Tantalum pentoxide
Lars Öhrström explains how tantalum(V)oxide banished ‘the brick’ and allows your mobile phone to fit in your pocket
- Podcast
- Review
30-second elements
An element a day…
- Podcast
Phosphoric Acid
Lars Öhrström on phosphoric acid: Crucial for crops and DNA’s backbone, it’s the energy currency of the biological world
- Podcast
- Podcast
Oxalic acid
Lars Öhrström finds a link between Napoleon III and rhubarb
- Podcast
- Podcast
Potassium nitrate
Lars Öhrström explores the origins of biotechnology