Lars Öhrström is a Swedish chemist and chemical engineer who has also worked in France, Botswana, Switzerland, and the US.

Educated at the Royal Institute of Technology in Stockholm he is currently professor of inorganic chemistry at Chalmers University of Technology in Gothenburg and head of the Chemical Engineering programme. He conducts research on Metal-Organic Frameworks and the use of network topology analysis in solid-state chemistry. He also nurtures an interest in the role of chemistry in history, art, literature and film and his popular science book The Last Alchemist in Paris (OUP, 2013) has been translated into several languages.

  • A very old mobile phone
    Podcast

    Tantalum pentoxide

    2014-09-24T00:00:00

    Lars Öhrström explains how tantalum(V)oxide banished ‘the brick’ and allows your mobile phone to fit in your pocket

  • Milk bottles
    Podcast

    Lactose

    2014-02-05T00:00:00

    Lactose intolerance leads to unpleasant and antisocial symptoms. Lars Öhrström finds out why

  • Phosphoric acid
    Podcast

    Phosphoric Acid

    2013-06-19T00:00:00

    Lars Öhrström on phosphoric acid: Crucial for crops and DNA’s backbone, it’s the energy currency of the biological world

  • Ferrocene
    Podcast

    Ferrocene

    2013-05-02T00:00:00

    Lars Öhrström gets his teeth into the first sandwich compound

  • rhubarb
    Podcast

    Oxalic acid

    2013-04-25T00:00:00

    Lars Öhrström finds a link between Napoleon III and rhubarb

