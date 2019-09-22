Merck / MilliporeSigma

The life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operates as MilliporeSigma in the US and Canada. We collaborate with customers to solve the toughest problems in life science to accelerate access to solutions that improve health for people everywhere. With the 2015 combination of EMD Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich, we now have a broad portfolio of 300,000 products, an expanded footprint, and an industry leading e-commerce platform.

For the life science research market, we can assist you with specialty solutions, from cutting-edge materials to exotic building blocks, stable isotopes, catalysts, and reagents. But don’t forget that we do classical laboratory chemicals, too. Our end-to-end manufacturing chain and technical support mean that all our products arrive when and how you need them.