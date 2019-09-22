Merck / MilliporeSigma
www.emdmillipore.com
The life science business of Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, operates as MilliporeSigma in the US and Canada. We collaborate with customers to solve the toughest problems in life science to accelerate access to solutions that improve health for people everywhere. With the 2015 combination of EMD Millipore and Sigma-Aldrich, we now have a broad portfolio of 300,000 products, an expanded footprint, and an industry leading e-commerce platform.
For the life science research market, we can assist you with specialty solutions, from cutting-edge materials to exotic building blocks, stable isotopes, catalysts, and reagents. But don’t forget that we do classical laboratory chemicals, too. Our end-to-end manufacturing chain and technical support mean that all our products arrive when and how you need them.
- Webinar
Automated capsule chemistry with Synple: do more, faster
Synple’s automated synthesis technology allows discovery chemists to accelerate research and improve efficiency
- Webinar
Harness the power of electricity to make organic compounds
Join us to learn how to use batch-type cells in preparatory electrosynthesis
- Webinar
Developing small-molecule degraders using chemoproteomics
Discover how chemoproteomics can inform the development of small molecule degraders
- Webinar
Unleash the power of your data: trends & insights
Join us to learn how enabling data intelligence can reduce business costs and accelerate speed to market using disruptive digital solutions
- Webinar
Illuminating research with the LightOx PhotoReact 365 benchtop photoreactor
Learn about the LightOx PhotoReact – a benchtop photoreactor enabling reproducible irradiation for photochemical and photobiological applications
- Webinar
Embracing digital efficiency to rescue 2020
Join us for this webinar from Merck – boost productivity with fewer onsite resources and reduce risk with innovative, digital lab management solutions
- Webinar
Synthia – Retrosynthesis software for the chemical industry
Join us to learn how Synthia quickly identifies viable routes to industrial chemical target molecules from commercially available or known starting materials – making your time in the lab more efficient
- Webinar
DOZN 2.0 – a quantitative green chemistry evaluator
Learn how to calculate green scores for your processes and increase your overall sustainability using DOZN 2.0
- Webinar
Fundamentals and applications of photoredox catalysts in organic and macromolecular synthesis
Learn about the fundamentals of photoredox catalysts for their application in organic synthesis
- Webinar
Synthia: Retrosynthesis software for research chemists
This computer-aided approach efficiently searches possible pathways for target molecules to accelerate drug discovery
- Webinar
Miniaturise the haystack: DNA-Encoded Libraries for drug discovery
A DNA-Encoded Library (DEL) case study and fragment-based DEL discovery insight from DyNAbind
- Webinar
Targeted protein degradation using small molecules
Learn how Protacs work for targeted protein degradation to widen the spectrum of targetable proteins
- Webinar
Synthia – retrosynthetic design software for practising chemists
See a technology overview of Synthia and its use in synthetic design. The webinar includes a live demo and an explanation of the licensing and service models available
- Webinar
Current topics in bioconjugation
Insights into making bioconjugates using optimal reagents and the latest techniques to create highly active and stable complexes
- Webinar
From milligrams to kilograms: synthetic chemistry following nature’s lead
This webinar covers the discovery of greener chemistry in academia and its adoption in both medicinal and process chemistry groups