An explosion and fire at the main oil terminal of the west African nation of Guinea has killed 18 people and injured over 200, of whom 85 were still in hospital two days later. The cause of the incident, which occurred on 18 December, is still unknown and an investigation has been opened.

The blaze was brought under control later the same day, but left only 5 of the terminal’s 18 fuel storage tanks operational. Since many of the country’s power plants run on diesel fuel, destruction of fuel stocks means there is potential for power outages, according to Reuters news reports.

The explosion blew out windows and damaged buildings within around 1km, while schools and local businesses in the city of Conakry have remained closed.