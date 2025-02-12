The Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) has called on the UK government to consider the future of science education and invest in a sustainable chemicals and materials sector. The organisation made the calls in its submission to the Treasury’s spending review, which will set out the government’s spending priorities over the next three years.

The calls come against the backdrop of several closures of university chemistry departments and reductions in teaching and research provision in chemistry.

The government is due to publish the second phase of its spending review in late spring of 2025, and has called for recommendations from stakeholders on what should be considered. In its response, the RSC has recommended that the UK government provide long-term support for research, future-proof the chemistry curriculum, and invest in the transition to a sustainable circular economy.

‘Chemistry is vital to the UK’s future, driving innovation and contributing across growth sectors, including engineering biology,’ the RSC’s head of policy and evidence Tanya Sheridan said in a statement. ‘To harness its full potential, the government must boost R&D investment, support international collaborations, attract top talent, and ensure our workforce has the right skills.’

Laura Daly, education programme manager at the RSC, added that it was an ‘important time’ for chemistry education with curriculum reviews taking place across the UK.

‘This is a real opportunity to make meaningful changes to the chemistry curriculum to ensure that it imparts knowledge, technical abilities and transferrable skills, highlights real-world concerns, and ultimately enables the full growth potential of chemistry sectors,’ she added.

The RSC is urging its members and supporters to write to their MPs to emphasise the importance of higher education and skills.