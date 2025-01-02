Fraser Stoddart, who shared the Nobel prize in chemistry with Ben Feringa and Jean-Pierre Sauvage in 2016 for his work on molecular machines, has passed away aged 82. A pioneer in supramolecular chemistry and nanotechnology, Stoddart held dual British and American citizenship and relocated to Hong Kong in 2023 to become chair professor in the department of chemistry at the University of Hong Kong (HKU).

Prior to that, he spent about 17 years at Northwestern University, US, as the board of trustees professor of chemistry and director of the Center for the Chemistry of Integrated Systems.

‘Professor Stoddart’s legacy as a distinguished Nobel laureate in chemistry is exemplified by his commitment to the advancement of science and his transformative research, which changed the way chemists think about materials science and molecular nanotechnology – not only during his lifetime but for generations to come,’ HKU said in a 31 December statement announcing Stoddart’s death.

Omar Farha, who chairs Northwestern’s chemistry department, said Fraser’s career is marked by his pioneering contributions to the field of organic chemistry, where he introduced the concept of mechanical bonds. ‘His innovations in molecular recognition, self-assembly processes, and mechanically interlocked syntheses laid the foundation for fields as diverse as nano-electronic devices, molecular switches, and molecular machines,’ Farha added in a statement. ‘Fraser was a steadfast friend and mentor, always generous with his time, wisdom, and encouragement. His contributions to our community went far beyond his accolades, as he supported and elevated each of us through his boundless energy and spirit.’

Stoddart was born in 1942 in Edinburgh, Scotland, and grew up in a small farming community near the city, during the post-war period where rationing of food, clothes, and petrol was part of daily life. He earned a bachelor’s degree and PhD in chemistry from the University of Edinburgh. While at the university, he met his future wife, biochemist Norma Scholan, when she was an undergraduate student there. Norma gave birth to their two daughters and in later years she became a key part of Stoddart’s research group. She passed away in early 2004.

Stoddart made extensive contributions to organic chemistry research but it is his work in the field of supramolecular chemistry, and the concept of the mechanical bond in particular for which he is best known. He received numerous awards and fellowships for these scientific achievements and in 2006 he was knighted by Queen Elizabeth II for services to chemistry and molecular nanotechnology.

‘A better way to conduct science’

Stoddart also enjoyed cooking, collecting art, and occasionally commented on politics.

In an interview with Chemistry World in 2019 he referred to Brexit as ‘a total disaster’ and was critical of President Trump’s leadership in the US, indicating in July 2020 that he might move to China if that administration continued to block the flow of bright young minds into the country. He is also one of 82 Nobel prize-winners who signed an open letter of support for Kamala Harris in the final days before the most recent presidential election, warning that Trump is a threat to the US’s scientific enterprise.

‘I don’t want to toot my own horn but saw this coming and it played a small part in my decision to move from US to Hong Kong last year,’ Stoddart told Chemistry World after Trump won a second term as US president on 5 November 2024.

David Leigh, a Royal Society research professor and Sir Samuel Hall chair of chemistry at the University of Manchester, mourned Fraser’s passing on the social media platform X, describing him as ‘a giant of chemistry for four decades’ who helped pioneer the chemistry of the mechanical bond and recognised that their well-defined motions could be useful for molecular machinery.

‘He brought excitement and enthusiasm to everything he did, pushed everyone to be the best they could be. He championed the disadvantaged and fought tirelessly for change – for transparency, for diversity, for internationalisation, for betterment,’ Leigh continued. ‘He leaves a legacy that is taught in every undergraduate chemistry syllabus, having demonstrated a better way to conduct science.’