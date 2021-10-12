Rebecca Brodie

I completed an undergraduate degree in forensic and analytical chemistry, and an honours degree in archaeological chemistry at Flinders University of South Australia, Adelaide. Once I graduated I moved to the UK and completed a Master of Science degree at the University of Cambridge in geochemistry and paleoclimatology looking at Antarctic ice cores. After some time off to travel, I joined the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2007 and after a number of different positions I am now the deputy editor for Analyst, Analytical Methods, Lab on a Chip, JAAS and Food & Function. In addition to my role of working with the editorial boards and on journal strategies I enjoy contributing to Chemistry World when I can. Outside of work I enjoy travelling, hiking, photography and going to the cinema.