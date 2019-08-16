Thomas Foley

I earned my MChem degree after four amazing years at the University of Edinburgh and one action-packed year at Nanyang Tech in Singapore. I was always too indecisive to settle down in one field, so I ended up being a jack of all trades. I've been lucky enough to work with some of the best researchers in the world across a huge range of fields – from developing weird and wonderful inorganic complexes in Singapore, to trying (unsuccessfully) to cure malaria in Edinburgh. However, like most of my friends and colleagues at the Royal Society of Chemistry, a life in a lab coat just wasn't for me!

I'm now living in Cambridge after starting my career as a publishing editor at the Royal Society of Chemistry in 2016. It was here that I discovered my love for science writing, and in addition to publishing, I now get to write news stories for Chemistry World about some of the most exciting new developments across the chemical sciences.