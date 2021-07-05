Jamie Purcell
After graduating with an MSci degree from the University of Glasgow in 2013, I stayed on to pursue a PhD. Working with polyoxometalates, I spent those years in search of brand new structures and building blocks, growing thousands of crystals in the process. By the end of it, I had my name on 12 new compounds that had never been made before. Although it was amazing to make new discoveries, one of the most valuable lessons I learned in my time in the lab is that I much prefer talking about science to actually doing it! A career in publishing therefore made a lot of sense.
I came to the RSC as a Publishing Editor in 2017 working on our General Chemistry journal portfolio. In that time, I have worked on some of the RSC’s top journals, meaning that I have seen cutting edge research from every discipline within the chemical sciences. In writing for Chemistry World, not only do I get to see an even wider variety of fascinating research, I also get to showcase it to people who might not have come across it otherwise, which for me is very rewarding.
