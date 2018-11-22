Mark Peplow
Mark Peplow is a science journalist with more than a decade of experience as a reporter and editor.
Before turning freelance in January 2013, he spent four years as the chief news editor at Nature magazine, where he ran the global news team. He was the editor of Chemistry World magazine from 2006 to 2008, which followed two years as a reporter at Nature.
Mark’s writing spans the physical sciences, but focuses in particular on chemistry and materials, science policy and the areas where they collide – including energy and the environment. Aside from his monthly Critical Point column for Chemistry World, he writes for many other science magazines including Nature, Scientific American, Chemical & Engineering News and Spectrum.
Mark has a degree in chemistry from the University of Oxford, a PhD in organometallic chemistry from Imperial College London, and an MSc in science communication from Imperial. He lives on the outskirts of Cambridge with his wife and two children.
- Opinion
The hot topics in chemistry after six years of Critical Point
In his final column, Mark Peplow gives his verdict on careers, collaboration and public engagement
- Opinion
Evidence in the fake news era
Independent scientific advice is about to collide with partisan politics
- Opinion
There is no one answer to improving diversity
Grassroots initiatives and larger projects are both vital weapons in the battle for equality
- Opinion
Time to rewrite the textbooks
How science corrects is an important lesson in the classroom
- Opinion
The China CFC dilemma
New production breaking the Montreal Protocol demands a concerted response
- Opinion
Shaking up the knowledge economy
UK Research and Innovation is poised to reshape the research funding landscape
- Opinion
Escaping the postdoc trap
Low pay and gloomy career prospects are thwarting the next generation of researchers
- Opinion
What now for the world's chemical weapons watchdog?
Attacks in Salisbury, Kuala Lumpur and Syria show that the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons needs to evolve
- Opinion
How perovskites can live long and prosper
The future of solar cells depends on better stability testing
- Feature
Renewable energy in China
Huge investments and cutting-edge research are helping China to pioneer innovations in clean energy technologies, reports Mark Peplow
- Opinion
When evidence isn’t enough
The UK debate over folic acid highlights science’s role in public health ethics
- Opinion
A question of reproducibility
Survey of metal–organic frameworks raises concerns about the reliability of adsorption data
- Opinion
Academic versus predator
Researchers must halt the rise of predatory journals by cutting off their supply of papers
- Opinion
The diversity challenge
Science is becoming more inclusive, but gaps remain
- Opinion
Extinguishing the burn
Trump’s plans put efforts to end damaging gas flaring under threat
- Opinion
Safety lessons from Hurricane Harvey
The chemical fires triggered by extreme flooding in Houston demonstrate the need to improve risk management
- Opinion
Solving the technetium medical isotope shortage
The UK has a solution to the potential shortage of technetium-99m – but that’s no reason to be complacent about leaving Euratom
- Opinion
The dark side of dichloromethane
Policymakers and industry must take steps to curb emissions of popular solvent
- Opinion
Curbing plastics pollution
Science holds the answer to curbing plastics waste
- Opinion
What could peer review look like in 2030?
AI, credit for reviewers and more pre-prints: Mark Peplow considers the options