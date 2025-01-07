A new process converts carbon dioxide into carbon nanotubes before 3D printing them into high-density carbon nanocomposites. These strong and lightweight composite materials have potential applications in transport and construction.

The system was developed by a team led by Kelvin Fu from the University of Delaware and Feng Jiao from Washington University, both US. Electrolysis first reduces the carbon dioxide into carbon monoxide. This is then channelled into a thermochemical reactor where a steel wool catalyst converts it into carbon nanotubes. The nanotubes are then used in a 3D-printing process to create high-quality thermoset carbon nanocomposites.

The researchers highlighted the high carbon nanotube content in the final nanocomposite material (38% by weight), which, they said, was ‘essential’ for maximising carbon dioxide use. Their techno-economic analysis indicates that the process would result in a 90% cost reduction in carbon nanotube production, compared to traditional fossil fuel-derived methods.

The researchers explained that carbon composites, which are known for their strength and thermal stability, could offer a ‘superior’ alternative to metals such as aluminium and titanium for many applications, from transport to construction, reducing reliance on fossil-derived carbon sources.

‘With the rapidly rising demand for carbon nanocomposites, this carbon dioxide-to-nanocomposite process can make a substantial impact on global carbon emission reduction efforts,’ they added.