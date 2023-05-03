Five people have been killed, with one missing and another injured following an explosion on 1 May at a plant run by Chinese state-controlled chemicals conglomerate Sinochem.

According to Reuters reports, the explosion happened at the hydrogen peroxide production area of Luxi Chemical in the city of Liaocheng. The Liaocheng High-tech Zone management committee confirmed to Reuters in a statement that the ensuing fire had been extinguished and the cause of the incident is being investigated.