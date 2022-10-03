Ben Valsler
While teaching science in north east Thailand, I realised just how exciting and interesting communicating science could be. Taking the opportunity to produce and present the 'English hour' on Thai local radio, it dawned on me to combine the science with the radio, and I’ve never looked back.
A zoologist by training with an MSc in science communication, I have become something of a jack of all trades. I specialised in astronomy and materials science during my tenure with Cambridge University’s Naked Scientists, before taking on the online and multimedia editor position at Chemistry World. Far from a disadvantage, being a generalist allows me to revel in learning new aspects of science, and has given me a real interest in the boundaries – the edge effects where one specialism meets another, where theory meets application and where science meets engineering.
- Feature
Visualising the Nobel nomination archive
Who nominated whom for the biggest prize in chemistry
- Podcast
Cinnamaldehyde
How did a tree bark from Sri Lanka become one of the essential flavours of the festive season?
- Podcast
Glycyrrhizic acid
A sweet treat with a deadly trick for Halloween – glycyrrhizic acid is found in black liquorice and sweeter than sucrose, but can cause heart problems and even prove fatal if consumed in excess
- Podcast
Favipiravir
Originally developed to treat flu and marketed in Japan as Avigan, promising Covid-19 trial results have seen countries stockpiling this medication by the millions
- Podcast
Ractopamine
Common in the US but banned in the EU, this animal feed additive makes for muscular pigs and beefy international trade disputes.
- Podcast
Dexamethasone
News that this cheap, ubiquitous steroid drug may reduce deaths in Covid-19 cases has been greeted with cautious optimism
- Podcast
Interferon beta
An immune-modulating compound used to reduce the symptoms of multiple sclerosis and now showing potential against coronaviruses
- Podcast
Remdesivir
Will new clinical trials for Covid-19 give remdesivir a second chance? Ben Valsler introduces the broad-spectrum antiviral that didn’t quite make it as the Ebola drug it was originally planned to be
- Podcast
Chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine
The Covid-19 pandemic – and some very high profile backing – has led to malaria drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine hitting the headlines worldwide.
- Podcast
Vitamin B12 or Cobalamin
If you’re trying out a vegan diet, you’re likely to be told to make sure you get enough vitamin B12. But what is B12, where do we get it from, and how can we be sure we’re getting enough?
- Article
The Elements Song 2019
For the international year of the periodic table, we’ve worked with Helen Arney and the Waterbeach Brass Band to update Tom Lehrer’s Elements Song
- Podcast
Tryptophan
Ben Valsler tackles ‘zombie facts’ and the tenuous connection between tryptophan in turkey and your post-Thanksgiving dinner doze
- Podcast
Hypoxia-inducible factors – HIFs
The oxygen sensors that help life react to changing conditions, key to the 2019 Nobel prize in physiology or medicine
- Article
The data behind the Nobel prizes
We’ve looked at over 100 years of data behind who and what wins the Nobel prize
- Podcast
2C psychedelics
A class of hallucinogenic phenethylamines, explored by the 'godfather of psychedelics' Alexander Shulgin and sadly implicated in a tragedy at a 2017 music festival
- Opinion
Pride and prejudice
Cambridge’s first official Pride event stood in contrast to the everyday experiences of some LGBT+ scientists, but a new report shows how things are improving
- News
The Cambridge Structural Database hits one million structures
Warning! Contains extreme crystallography