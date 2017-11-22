Jon Cartwright
From Physics World to Chemistry World
Jon Cartwright is a freelance journalist based in Bristol, UK. He specializes in science and has a particular interest in its history, culture and effects on society. His work has appeared in Science, Nature, New Scientist, The Observer, The Daily Telegraph, Prospect, the Times Higher Education, Venue, Sky at Night, Horizon (published on behalf of the EC), Physics World and Chemistry World.
Jon Cartwright graduated with a Masters in Physics from the University of Bristol in 2006. He immediately went to work for the Institute of Physics Publishing, where he wrote for two industry titles before taking a role as a general reporter for the academic magazine Physics World. He went freelance at the start of 2009, and collects some of his work on his website, jcartwright.co.uk.
