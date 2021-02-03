Karl Collins

Karl was born in the depths of Yorkshire, but moved to Manchester to study chemistry.

Following his Master’s in chemistry, which included a year working in pharma, he stayed on at the University of Manchester for PhD in organic synthesis with David Procter. While his chemistry improved his accent didn’t, and the mixture of northern influences were further aggravated when he moved to Germany for a postdoc in catalysis with Frank Glorius. Now speaking an awkward mix of northern English with German grammar and bad German with terrible grammar, Karl decided to remain in Germany and currently works as a medicinal chemistry laboratory head at Bayer Pharma, Wuppertal. He has dedicated interests beyond medicinal chemistry in photochemistry, contemporary catalysis and screening methodologies for reaction evaluation and exploration.