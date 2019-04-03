Santiago Sáez Moreno
Fears for academic freedom as Brazil's political climate deteriorates
University researchers in Brazil report facing increasing threats since Bolsonaro ran for and then became president in January
Hungarian government withholds funding from Academy of Sciences prompting protests
International organisations have raised concerns over research independence in the country
Long awaited head installed at Chile’s new science ministry
Chilean researchers are now hopeful, just weeks after warning their president about the dangers of his ‘surprise’ cuts to science funding
Leave the country or leave the job: the hard choice facing young Spanish researchers
Research still hasn’t recovered from funding cuts precipitated by the financial crash
Diminishing autonomy of Hungarian science academy worries scientists
Budgetary responsibility for the lion’s share of the academy’s money has been transferred to the government
Passing Twitter follower threshold lets scientists escape echo chamber
As researchers exceed 1000 Twitter followers they broaden their audience and amplify their message
Budget increase met with suspicion by jaded Spanish researchers
Extra funding is welcomed by scientists but many believe bureaucracy will mean much of the money will never appear
Protests over unspent funds as Portuguese scientists are squeezed
Money could cover programmes to improve job security
Root and branch reform urged for Polish universities and research
EU report paints picture of out-of-date system
Catalan independence vote fallout sees research centres’ bank accounts frozen
Spanish government seized control of regional public finances prior to the referendum and may hold them indefinitely
Turkish crackdown takes toll on academic output
Analysis finds publications have declined after 8000 academics were fired in the wake of last year’s coup
Spain loses 12,000 researchers in five years
Falling R&D investment is leading to a ‘brain drain’
Italian unions denounce unequal R&D investment
Universities being left out in the cold by funding decisions
Monument to ‘anonymous peer reviewer’ unveiled
Sculpture celebrates ‘invisible heroes’ of science
Spanish government promises U-turn on researcher contract downgrades
The cabinet will reverse changes that saw thousands of pre-doctoral research contracts effectively turned into internships
Politics threatens state-of-the-art carbon capture plant in Spain
The CIUDEN CCS plant can only afford to run for a single month in 2017
Spanish government disappoint researchers on science ministry
Resolution of political impasse unlikely to deliver higher profile for research
Protest highlights poor job security and funding in Spain
Researchers take to the streets of Madrid over worsening conditions
New Portuguese post-doc contracts disappoint
Research community will hardly benefit from new employment rules, union warns
Worst may still be to come for Spanish science
The effects of budget cuts from the financial crisis are still in the pipeline, scientific leaders are warning