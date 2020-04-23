David Bradley

Science writer, photographer and wannabe rock god

David Bradley trained as a chemist but never found a labcoat to fit, so swapped spatula for red pen to work in the Royal Society of Chemistry's journals department in 1989. He soon realised he'd rather write than edit and went freelance contributing to New Scientist, Chemistry in Britain, Science, The Guardian and others. He runs sciencebase.com which began as one of the first chemistry websites, Elemental Discoveries, in 1995. He is author of the popular science book Deceived Wisdom, is a keen photographer and wannabe rock god. He has two almost-grownup children, a wife and a labrador and lives near Cambridge.