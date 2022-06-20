Ian Le Guillou
Ian Le Guillou is a freelance science writer based in Paris
- Feature
Using genetics to personalise prescriptions
We’ve known for a long time that different people respond to certain drugs to very different extents, but now cheap DNA testing could make these disparities a thing of the past, as Ian Le Guillou reports
- Feature
Sequencing one cell at a time
New advances that allow scientists to uncover the molecular differences between individual cells could revolutionise medicine, Ian le Guillou finds
- News
Research and regulations face-up to a new era of non-animal testing alternatives
Hopes raised that approval for skin sensitisation test could mark the start of a raft of in vitro toxicity tests
- Feature
How the power of smell could identify new medical tests
Diagnosis by odour is nothing to be sniffed at, finds Ian Le Guillou
- Feature
Getting to the root of soil nitrogen
The farming industry’s reliance on nitrogen compounds is altering the environment, but Ian Le Guillou finds a better understanding of the interplay between plants and microbes could help to reduce the impact
- Feature
Engineering a handshake for proteins
Once considered undruggable, chemists are beginning to grasp protein–protein interactions, according to Ian Le Guillou
- Business
Drop in plasma donations hits immunoglobulin supply
Lockdown and social distancing have discouraged donors, and the potential impact of convalescent plasma collection for Covid-19 treatment is unclear
- Research
A golden answer to drug competition
Ancient ratio found throughout nature may help to select the correct doses of medicine to use in combination
- Review
Research project success: the essential guide for science and engineering students
Getting good at research
- Review
Prize fight
Morton MeyersPalgrave Macmillan2012 | 272pp | £16.99 (HB)ISBN 9780230338906
- Research
Coral animal chemical structures solved
Elusive structures of two breitfussins cracked using atomic force microscopy
- Research
Call for 4G windfall to go to UK science
Top scientists back campaign to fund world class infrastructure and incentivise innovation
- News
How do you solve a problem like misconduct?
The world’s scientific bodies have come together to tackle fraud and plagiarism, but the problem will be tough to crack
- Research
A cell for a cell
A tiny jail that can hold a single biological cell could be a useful tool for studying rare cells
- Research
Night of the living surfaces
A work surface that 'feeds' on food spillages to synthesise antibiotics could help to prevent opportunistic infections in hospitals
- Research
Turbo-charged Diels-Alder reaction
A new method for generating arynes from alkynes has been discovered via a Diels-Alder reaction
- News
Health check finds Canadian science doing well
Independent report says country’s research base is healthy, despite growing friction between scientists and government
- Research
Flattening the buckybowl
Adding 10 phenyl rings to corannulene has enabled researchers to turn it into a planar molecule
- Research
Self-assembling, squeezy nanotubes made
Nanotubes that pulsate as the temperature changes could be a useful new tool for nanotechnologists
- Research
Raising the curtain on single-stranded DNA
Frizz Ease for DNA lets researchers probe single stranded nucleic acid interactions