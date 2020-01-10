Matthew Gunther

During my PhD in Manchester, which focused on the UK’s nuclear waste inventory, I developed a strong passion for communicating science to the wider public. Armed only with a solitary microphone, my friends and I set up a podcast and blog tackling the top nuclear issues of the day, the Hitchhiker’s Guide to Nuclear. I even decided to go one step further and dabble in scientific stand-up comedy with Bright Club Manchester. Following my PhD, I decided to pursue a career in science writing and was a science correspondent for Chemistry World until the end of 2016.

