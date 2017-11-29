Eugene Gerden
Eugene Gerden is an international freelance writer, who specializes in covering global chemistry and physics industries. He graduated from the law department of the St. Petersburg State University and has worked for several industry titles.
Contact info
- Email:
- gerden.eug@gmail.com
- Business
Russia backs new research cluster
Government touts high-tech science area as Russia’s answer to Silicon Valley
- Business
Ukraine plans to privatise state chemical producers
Government aims to develop struggling industry by attracting foreign investment
- Business
Russia invests in speciality chemicals industry
Government will pump cash into sector to develop domestic industry, counteract effects of sanctions, and meet demand from military
- News
Funding boost offers new hope for Ukraine’s scientists
Reform will see academies merged and competitive bidding for research money
- News
Russia to ramp up spending on military science
The Russian government will invest billions on military and defence R&D over the next three years
- News
Russia faces international scientific blockade
Sanctions hampering imports of research equipment and damaging country’s science base
- News
Funding changes worry Russian scientists
Fears voiced that changes to the way money is apportioned could lead to the closures of labs
- News
Ban proposed on recruitment of Russian talent to reverse brain drain
Legislation to prevent overseas ‘talent scouts’ from operating in the country has backing at the highest levels
- News
Scientists protest over political firing of Russian chemist
Leading chemist dismissed after criticising federal science agency
- News
Ukraine to slash science budget
Massive research funding cuts are planned in a bid to boost defence spending
- News
Economic crisis to erode Russia's science base
Funding to be cut by 10% this year threatening some larger projects
- News
Probe into price fixing at Russian universities
Fees have soared by more than 25% this year at some universities
- Business
Russian sanctions hurt chemical industry
Equipment imports and modernisation hampered by extra administrative burden
- News
Scientists claim Russia's science plan lacks ambition
Programme is targeting fields such as advanced biofuels and smart grids that already have clear leaders, group says
- News
Russia pays high scientific price over Ukraine
US bans Russian scientists visiting energy labs and Nasa with Russia threatening tit-for-tat response
- Business
Russian chemical industry to take a hit
Major manufacturer Khimprom to be liquidated with loss of up to 4000 jobs
- News
Controversial academy reforms suspended
Outcry by scientists convinces President Putin to pause reforms that would alter how the Russian Academy of Sciences was run
- News
Russian universities benefit from private funding bonanza
Steady increase in funding from industry gives universities opportunities to pursue new research
- News
Duma to review Russian Academy of Sciences reform
Scientists in Russia have united in efforts to block and revise controversial reforms of the Russian Academy of Sciences
- News
Russian scientists claim state reform will ‘kill science’
Protesters conduct a symbolic funeral to decry state interference in science academies