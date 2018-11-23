Melissae Fellet
Melissae Fellet is a freelance science writer based in Santa Cruz, US.
- Research
Mass spec goes massive weighing huge virus particles
Nanomechanical system can weigh protein complexes and viruses more than 100MDa in mass
- Careers
Climbing the career ladder in southern Germany
There’s much on offer below Germany’s ‘white sausage equator’
- Research
Confined reaction speeds up water formation
Trapping hydrogen and oxygen on a catalytic surface lowers the activation energy of the reaction between them
- Careers
Trailblazing in the Pacific Northwest
Life in the US–Canadian Cascadia corridor
- Research
Exchange of rings shows off molecular machine's clever trick
Small ring passing through a larger one is a fundamentally new motion for a rotaxane
- Research
Fire-starting battery dendrites go with the flow
Bursts of current flatten dendrites on a lithium metal anode for high power batteries
- Research
Promising high energy lithium battery ditches pure oxygen for air
Components work together to minimise side reactions in air, extending the battery’s cycle life
- Research
Mechanochemistry first as reaction driven by pressure
A redox reaction triggered by squeezing a crystal results in the ejection of copper nanoparticles
- Research
Enzyme-free reaction cycles hint at primitive precursor to metabolism
Reactions between small carboxylates and a hydrogen peroxide catalyst resemble the modern citric acid cycle
- Research
Catalyst sets sights on C–H sites
New catalyst stereoselectively functionalises unactivated C–H bonds
- Research
Cheap water splitting catalyst takes on precious peers
Hardy cobalt-based polyoxometalate can handle water splitting’s acidic conditions to compete with the best costly catalysts
- Research
Patchy particles with predictable patterns
Controllable, predictable method produces patchy particles on a large scale
- Research
DNA synthesis is just a click away
The technique could be an efficient and cost-effective method of gene synthesis
- Research
Automated exploration of chemical space finds two new reactions
Synthetic chemists hit on undiscovered reactions by processing data from a high throughput screen of tens of thousands of potential products
- Research
Electronegativity of a single atom measured
Catalysts could be improved by mapping surface variations using new technique
- Research
Chiral molecules could recognise each other’s spin
Charge polarisation could provide an answer to how nature can distinguish mirror image molecules
- Research
Unusual metathesis catalyst holds stereoselectivity promise
Molybdenum catalyst can make Z -trifluoromethyl-substituted olefins useful for pharmaceuticals, agrochemicals and materials
- Research
Middle Eastern bitumen at Sutton Hoo rewrites trade history
The black lumps provide the first evidence for a bitumen trade network between the British Isles and the Middle East
- Research
Nucleic acid instability challenges RNA world hypothesis
Early life may have contained both RNA and DNA, rather than just RNA
- Research
Molecular computer calculates Ebola diagnosis
A prototype device displays a fluorescent ‘E’ in the presence of DNA found in Ebola virus