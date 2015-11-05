Simon Cotton

Simon Cotton

Simon Cotton studied chemistry at Imperial College London [BSc (1967), PhD (1970)], followed by research and teaching at QMC, London and UEA.

He taught in both comprehensive and independent schools for over 30 years, and carried out research on the chemistry of iron, cobalt and the lanthanides.

He has written seven books, of which Every molecule tells a story (CRC Press 2012) and (with Paul May) Molecules that amaze us (CRC Press 2014) are the latest.

He has also carried out extensive researches on the architecture and furnishing of late mediaeval churches, especially those of Norfolk and Suffolk, using original mediaeval documents, and has published a number of articles on this.

He shared the Royal Society of Chemistry Schools Education Award (2005) and received the BEM for services to chemistry and education in the New Year’s Honours List of 2014. He is at present an Honorary Senior Lecturer in the School of Chemistry at the University of Birmingham, UK.

  • 1115CW_Review_ChematHome_300m
    Review

    Chemistry at home

    2015-11-05T00:00:00

    Home comforts

  • Blue Ridge mountains
    Podcast

    Isoprene

    2015-08-26T00:00:00

    Why do the Blue Ridged Mountains inspire so many songs? Maybe it’s because of the Isoprene that gives them their blue hue…

  • yellow pills
    Podcast

    2,4-Dinitrophenol

    2015-08-12T00:00:00

    Simon Cotton explains the explosive history and the dangers to health of 2,4-dinitrophenol

  • Skydivers
    Podcast

    Adrenaline

    2015-07-29T00:00:00

    Simon Cotton on the compound that turns a shrinking violet into a hero: Adrenaline

  • riot police with tear gas
    Podcast

    CS gas

    2015-04-22T00:00:00

    Simon Cotton examines a compound banned in warfare but still used by police to disperse crowds: CS gas

  • Petrol pump
    Podcast

    Octane

    2015-04-01T00:00:00

    Start your engines! Simon Cotton looks into one of the few chemical names known well to the public: Octane

  • Prozac pills
    Podcast

    Prozac

    2015-03-18T00:00:00

    Simon Cotton introduces the first of the selective serotonin reuptake inhibitor antidepressants: Prozac

  • A chest of gold, frankincense and myrrh
    Podcast

    Frankincense and myrrh

    2014-12-24T00:00:00

    In this seasonal podcast, we look at the compounds found in frankincense and myrrh

  • Tramadol pills
    Podcast

    Tramadol

    2014-11-26T00:00:00

    Simon Cotton introduces the painkiller tramadol – could this be the next banned drug in competitive cycling?

  • CW1214_Reviews_Rare_300m
    Review

    Rare: the high-stakes race to satisfy our need for the scarcest metals on earth

    2014-11-18T00:00:00

    Exceptional elements

  • Lophophora williamsii cactus with flower
    Podcast

    Psilocybin & Mescaline

    2014-11-12T00:00:00

    Simon Cotton explores our hallucinogenic horizons with psilocybin and mescaline

  • A bus destroyed by the London terrorism attack in 2005
    Podcast

    Acetone peroxide

    2014-10-15T00:00:00

    Simon Cotton takes us back to a dark day in UK history, to highlight a terrible use of acetone peroxide

