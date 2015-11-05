Simon Cotton

Simon Cotton studied chemistry at Imperial College London [BSc (1967), PhD (1970)], followed by research and teaching at QMC, London and UEA.

He taught in both comprehensive and independent schools for over 30 years, and carried out research on the chemistry of iron, cobalt and the lanthanides.

He has written seven books, of which Every molecule tells a story (CRC Press 2012) and (with Paul May) Molecules that amaze us (CRC Press 2014) are the latest.

He has also carried out extensive researches on the architecture and furnishing of late mediaeval churches, especially those of Norfolk and Suffolk, using original mediaeval documents, and has published a number of articles on this.

He shared the Royal Society of Chemistry Schools Education Award (2005) and received the BEM for services to chemistry and education in the New Year’s Honours List of 2014. He is at present an Honorary Senior Lecturer in the School of Chemistry at the University of Birmingham, UK.