Tabitha Watson

As Chemistry World’s science writer intern, I am excited to have been afforded the opportunity to pursue my two passions – learning about science and then writing about it. As a current student reading natural sciences at the University of Leicester, I have always had a keen interest in the entire spectrum of scientific disciplines. However, over recent years I have been drawn more and more towards chemistry, a fact that will inevitably guide my upcoming choice of dissertation topic later this year. After graduation I hope to venture deeper into the field of scientific communication.