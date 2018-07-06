Tabitha Watson
As Chemistry World’s science writer intern, I am excited to have been afforded the opportunity to pursue my two passions – learning about science and then writing about it. As a current student reading natural sciences at the University of Leicester, I have always had a keen interest in the entire spectrum of scientific disciplines. However, over recent years I have been drawn more and more towards chemistry, a fact that will inevitably guide my upcoming choice of dissertation topic later this year. After graduation I hope to venture deeper into the field of scientific communication.
Contact info
- Email:
- watsont@rsc.org
- Feature
Glass: the chemist’s best friend
Where would we be without our glassware? Tabitha Watson looks through the history and current state of chemistry’s favourite amorphous solid
- Podcast
Chlorine trifluoride
Tabitha Watson introduces a poisonous, corrosive and extremely reactive compound that will start ‘roaring reactions’ with almost anything
- Careers
Five tips on returning after a career break
Looking to rejoin the workforce? Follow our simple advice
- Careers
Moving to north east England
Think the UK chemical industry is just in the south? Think again
- Business
Israeli company Haifa Chemicals shuttered
Lack of ammonia storage facility leads to colossal losses
- Review
Frankenstein: annotated for scientists, engineers and creators of all kinds
A new edition of Mary Shelley’s classic
- Research
1D nanowire is world’s worst conductor
Siloxane wires could be a handy component for nanoscale electronics
- Business
Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma buys Neuroderm for $1.1 billion
Japanese pharmaceutical giant to acquire Israel’s Neuroderm in record breaking deal
- Research
Dietary supplement poisoning every 24 minutes in the US
275,000 calls concerning supplements were made to poison centres between 2002 and 2012
- Research
Three-quarters of all the plastic ever made is now waste
The overall mass of plastic generated since 1950 is more than 41.5 million blue whales
- Business
Consortium working to extend sustainable coconut oil supply chain
Agricultural education programme helps secure production and reduce environmental impact
- Research
3D light structures brought to life by photochemistry
Star Wars franchise inspires new light manipulating technology
- Research
Simplified structure eases antibiotic synthesis
New analogues of the potent antibiotic teixobactin could be instrumental in the fight against multi-drug resistant pathogens
- Research
The big bang theory inspires discovery of new compound BaZnGa!
Fictional physicist Sheldon Cooper’s catchphrase has been brought to life in the lab
- Podcast
Aqua regia
Capable of dissolving gold and platinum to help make 99.999% pure metals, aqua regia deserves its royal status
- Research
Duller sea spray may mean climate models need a rethink
Underestimation of aerosols’ water absorption means reflectivity is lower than expected
- Research
Answer to Greenland algae's blooming health discovered
Annual algal bloom phenomenon solved
- Research
Humans come out second best against efficient robot chemist
Chemists aren’t out of a job but the robot did perform well when it came to discovering and creating giant self-assembling structures
- Research
Enceladus seen expelling methanol into space
Surprise discovery in the moon’s gaseous plumes
- Research
Record-breaking laser technique detects gas at parts per quadrillion
Three different resonances enable photoacoustic gas detection with unprecedented accuracy