David Jones
David Edward Hugh Jones (20 April 1938 – 19 July 2017) was a British chemist and author, under the pen name Daedalus, the fictional inventor for DREADCO.
Jones' columns as Daedalus were published weekly in New Scientist starting in the mid-1960s. He then moved on to the journal Nature, and continued to publish for many years. He published two books with columns from these magazines, along with additional comments and implementation sketches. The first was The Inventions of Daedalus: A Compendium of Plausible Schemes (1982) and the second was The Further Inventions of Daedalus (1999).
- Opinion
Going out with a bang
How detonators transformed modern life
- Opinion
Reigniting the match
Could some clever combustion chemistry produce a better pocket igniter?
- Opinion
Mine craft
History’s gold diggers made a fortune using grease, fleece and froth
- Opinion
Wired for success
The conductive power of metals has been exploited for generations
- Opinion
How the leopard got its spots
Alan Turing once looked to chemistry to suggest how patterns form
- Opinion
Flow stopper
Early experiments were a tricky business without basic apparatus
- Opinion
Slowly supple
Despite chemists’ best efforts, there is still nothing quite like leather
- Opinion
Pop culture
Fizzy drinks were an instant hit, but could their tongue-tingling success be captured in solid form?
- Opinion
A negative outlook
Could the Shroud of Turin’s mysterious negative imprints have a chemical cause?
- Opinion
Shiny and new
Nascent substances have unique properties, and some age faster than others
- Opinion
Fool's gold
Metal coatings can be useful for protection – or disguise
- Opinion
On the bubble
Avoiding a golden syrup disaster at 30,000 feet
- Opinion
Time for tea
Finding a formula for the perfect brew
- Opinion
Fire with no spark
Spontaneous combustion still leaves chemists scratching their heads
- Opinion
How to survive a nuclear bomb
Flash, blast and radiation – is it possible to live through a catastrophe?
- Opinion
Base for a boy
The theory was sound, but litmus-inspired baby clothes just didn’t catch on
- Opinion
Cosmic Chemistry
Perhaps the island of stability lives among the stars instead of at the bottom of the periodic table
- Opinion
Explosive mixtures
Nobel’s name was made in explosives, but what about the chemistry behind them?
- Opinion
Up the carbon path
The unique properties of element six mean it has a variety of uses
- Opinion
Flying: heavier or lighter than air?
Hydrogen balloons have fallen out of favour, except in chemistry demonstrations