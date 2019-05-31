Kat Arney
Kat is an award-winning science writer, broadcaster and public speaker. She is the founder and Creative Director of science communication consultancy First Create The Media and is the author of three popular science books: Herding Hemingway's Cats, How to Code a Human and Rebel Cell.
- Podcast
Vinblastine and vincristine: Vinca alkaloids
Kat Arney unearths a story of an overlooked female researcher in the search for the origins of cancer drugs found in plants
- Podcast
Propanethial-S-oxide: how chopping onions makes you cry
Kat Arney’s investigation of the pungent chemical in onions is enough to bring tears to your eyes
- Podcast
Phenolphthalein
Kat Arney gets to the bottom of the story of phenolphthalein – a chemical with two very different uses. If you've measured pH in a classroom or had some trouble in the bathroom, you may have met this compound before.
- Podcast
Thaumetopoein
The allergenic compound behind those 'toxic caterpillars'
- Careers
How to become a chemistry teacher
Teaching can be an intense but rewarding and refreshing career change
- Podcast
Twistacenes
Kat Arney discovers the strange things that happen when organic compounds go round the twist
- Podcast
Gutta percha
Kat Arney on the tree sap that once insulated transatlantic cables
- Podcast
Methaemoglobin and diaphorase 1
Kat Arney discovers the biological chemistry behind a colourful blood disorder
- Podcast
Sildenafil (Viagra)
Kat Arney investigates one of the fastest selling drugs of all time
- Podcast
Aflatoxins
Kat Arney investigates the cancer-causing chemicals that could be lurking in that bag of peanuts
- Podcast
Coomassie blue
How an attractive blue dye became the basis of a fundamental lab technique
- Podcast
Sodium polyacrylate
Need some fake snow for your Christmas party? Simply look inside a baby’s nappy.
- Podcast
Fibrin and fibrinogen
From scabby knees to life-threatening strokes, this important protein is the fundamental link in the complex molecular chain that forms blood clots