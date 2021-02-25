Patrick Hughes
Patrick Hughes is a former science-writing intern of Chemistry World and a recent graduate of the University of Glasgow, where his writing for the university paper won a student journalism award in 2019. He is currently working as a freelance journalist based in Belfast. In his spare time he plays music, writes poetry and learns languages.
- Business
Chromosol’s silicon photonics system tackles data transfer bottleneck
Technology for integrating lasers directly into photonic circuits could accelerate replacement of large and expensive optical systems
- Research
Ultrasound tops traditional synthesis in hunt for elusive golden polymer
Mechanochemical synthesis of fluorinated polyacetylene shows that mechanical force can tackle transformations that are near impossible with solvent-based chemistry
- Business
Oxford Biotrans makes its grapefruit compound out of oranges
Using their patented enzymes, Oxford Biotrans’ mission is to create new routes to useful chemicals – starting with their natural-grade food and fragrance products
- Research
Machine-designed natural product syntheses pass ‘Turing test’ for chemistry
Software updates allow Chematica to design sophisticated synthetic pathways, planning each step four or five moves ahead
- Business
Stretching liquid crystals to the limit with LC AuxeTec
The unintuitive properties of LC AuxeTec’s materials mean they thicken when stretched, and could be exploited in body armour and skyscraper windows
- Research
Algorithm discovers how six simple molecules could evolve into life’s building blocks
Program shows how micelles, catalysts and self-replicating chemical systems emerge from abiotic precursors
- Feature
The drive to recycle lithium-ion batteries
Electric vehicles are surging in popularity but Patrick Hughes asks what happens once their batteries are no longer fit for purpose
- Business
Sidestepping the efficiency limits of solar power with Cambridge Photon Technology
Optical layer with quantum dots and organic semiconductors could raise power output by up to 20%
- Research
Gamma ray irradiation gives zeolites incredible bulk
Radiation accelerates early stages of crystal growth and creates larger pores that can adsorb six-times more gas
- News
Cracking down on corrosion with Hexigone Inhibitors
Intelli-ion technology provides non-toxic, chromium-free protection from corrosion
- Business
Eliminating sticky situations with Adaptive Surface Technologies
The company’s multi-purpose coating concept can increase the fuel efficiency of ships and reduce the risk of infection in hospitals
- Research
Computer says no to membrane-bound life on Titan
Scientists quash inside–out cell membrane theory but don’t completely rule out possibility of life on cryogenic liquid hydrocarbon worlds
- Business
Carbon Cycle’s gypsum purification process cleans up radioactive fertiliser waste
The patented process could prevent environmental damage and provide a new source of gypsum and rare-earth metals
- Research
Secret of super-tough scales of giant Amazonian fish uncovered
Spiral-staircase structure prevents the scales being penetrated by piranhas
- Business
The rise of venture philanthropy
More and more charities are investing in companies, and looking for returns on that investment, as an alternative to traditional grants
- Research
Iron in Earth’s magma oceans forged diamonds deep underground
Findings could also explain differences between the atmospheres of different planets
- Podcast
Amygdalin & Laetrile
Patrick Hughes delves into the molecule at the centre of a decades-old cancer treatment conspiracy theory
- News
Data manipulation casts shadows on Novartis gene therapy
Manufacturing problems with other new medicines highlight difficulty of developing advanced treatments
- News
Crispr pioneer among University of California researchers boycotting Elsevier
Open letter to the journal publisher withholding editorial work has been signed by 31 members of the university
- News
The ‘Impossible Whopper’ has a secret ingredient: chemistry
The plant-based patty uses haem harvested from genetically engineered yeast